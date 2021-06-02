Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.11

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.11 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 146.80 ($1.92). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 574,570 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of £317.23 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

