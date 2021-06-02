Anyswap Price Tops $2.77 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.67 million and $157,149.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00007331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00281916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00187278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.01233371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,762.34 or 0.99869446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

