AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 80,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,735. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

