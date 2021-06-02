Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.45

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 1879714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

