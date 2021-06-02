Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,518,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 33,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

