Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

