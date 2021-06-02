AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $68.86

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $71.89. AppLovin shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 932 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 in the last quarter.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

