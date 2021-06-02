Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $59.02

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.02, but opened at $60.98. Arch Resources shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

