Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,865 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

