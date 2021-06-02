Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 5,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

