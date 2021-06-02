Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

MDT stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

