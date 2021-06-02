Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,807 Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNBS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of CNBS stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.