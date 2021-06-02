Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

