Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.91 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

