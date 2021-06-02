Arianee Market Capitalization Achieves $31.86 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $5,444.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00187515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01084689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.00233130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032571 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

