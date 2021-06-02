Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

