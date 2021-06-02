Arizona State Retirement System Invests $230,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.