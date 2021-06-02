Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

