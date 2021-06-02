Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 340,312 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.