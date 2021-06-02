Arizona State Retirement System Takes $255,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Also, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

