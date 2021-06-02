Arqma (ARQ) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $162,403.45 and approximately $378.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,413.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.96 or 0.07208443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.31 or 0.01847741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.00494678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00181187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00779470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00478884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00433859 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,494,186 coins and its circulating supply is 9,449,643 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.