Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 263.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

ARWR opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

