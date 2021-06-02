Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,228. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

