Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $406.63 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $406,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,071,822 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion and a PE ratio of -80.79. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

