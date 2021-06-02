Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $579.80 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $579,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,355.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,441. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $837.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

