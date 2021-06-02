Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Zynga worth $843,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $162,413,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zynga by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 115,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

