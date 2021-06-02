Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.26% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $936,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 69,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,704. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

