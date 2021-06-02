Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Ascential has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

