Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $169.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $732.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. 724,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

