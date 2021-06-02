Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 262,350 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

