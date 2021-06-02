Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

AC stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $829.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AC. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

