Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,258. The company has a market capitalization of $544.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

