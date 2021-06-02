Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,000. AstraZeneca makes up 5.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 148,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

