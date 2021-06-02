Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 440,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Seelos Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

