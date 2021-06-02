At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Announces Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

HOME stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 31,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

