Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Position Decreased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Athenex worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Athenex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw dropped their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

