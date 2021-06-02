Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Athersys shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1,541,299 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

