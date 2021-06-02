Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

