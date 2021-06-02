Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

