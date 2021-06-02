Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

