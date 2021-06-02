Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.99. 42,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,205. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.98. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.