Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 440.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,171. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $102.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

