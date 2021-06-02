Atria Investments LLC Has $28.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 422.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 533.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,051 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

