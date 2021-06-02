Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $653.21. 26,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

