ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$30.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.71. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

