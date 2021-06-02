AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.