Autonio 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $337,731.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Autonio has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $337,731.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,486,932 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

