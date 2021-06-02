Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

