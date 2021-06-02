Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
