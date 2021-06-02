Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,772 shares of company stock valued at $987,325. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

