Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.